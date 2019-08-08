Under Armour Inc. (UAA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Both Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) and Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour Inc. 23 1.77 N/A 0.12 192.25 Oxford Industries Inc. 76 1.03 N/A 4.00 18.31

Table 1 demonstrates Under Armour Inc. and Oxford Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oxford Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Under Armour Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Under Armour Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Oxford Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Under Armour Inc. and Oxford Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Oxford Industries Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Under Armour Inc.’s current beta is 0.53 and it happens to be 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oxford Industries Inc. has a 0.45 beta and it is 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Under Armour Inc. are 2 and 1.2. Competitively, Oxford Industries Inc. has 1.6 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Under Armour Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oxford Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Under Armour Inc. and Oxford Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Oxford Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Under Armour Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.45% and an $25 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.1% of Under Armour Inc. shares and 95.9% of Oxford Industries Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Under Armour Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Oxford Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Under Armour Inc. -15.62% -8.27% 4.67% 10.28% 14.72% 30.56% Oxford Industries Inc. 2.45% -0.67% -10.27% -5.27% -19.91% 3.03%

For the past year Under Armour Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Industries Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include headwear, bags, and gloves; and digital fitness platform licenses and subscriptions, as well as digital advertising. Under Armour, Inc. primarily provides its products under the UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, ALLSEASONGEAR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, and I WILL, as well as ARMOURBITE, ARMOURSTORM, ARMOUR FLEECE, ARMOUR BRA, UA RECORD, UA HEALTHBOX, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's socks, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and Internet retailers. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 168 Tommy Bahama stores, including 111 full-price retail stores, 17 retail-restaurant locations, and 40 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.