Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Reaches $26.35 After 4.00% Up Move; The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Had 4 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Weir Group PLC had 33 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Numis Securities. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, January 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 1850 target in Monday, January 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, February 11. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 11. HSBC maintained The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) rating on Monday, January 14. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 2000 target. Liberum Capital maintained The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) on Tuesday, January 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 2000 target in Monday, May 20 report. On Thursday, January 17 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. See The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) latest ratings:

The stock of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 804,774 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has risen 15.84% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical UAA News: 19/04/2018 – Under Armour Pulls Business From YouTube After Ads Ran On Extremist Content: Report — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Under Armour says 150 mln MyFitnessPal accounts breached; 29/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR – WORKING WITH LEADING DATA SECURITY FIRMS TO ASSIST IN ITS INVESTIGATION, AND ALSO COORDINATING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES; 26/05/2018 – Footwear News: Exclusive: The Rock Gets His Own Signature Sneaker From Under Armour; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 30/03/2018 – Rep. Rush: Rush Statement on Under Armour Data Breach of 150 Million MyFitnessPal Accounts; 05/04/2018 – Under Armour Sues Former NFL Player Using ‘I Will’ Tag Line; 01/05/2018 – Under Armour Sees FY Net Rev Up at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rate; 29/03/2018 – Under Armour discloses data breach affecting 150m user accounts; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Under Armour data breach hits 150 million fitness fanaticsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $11.13 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $27.40 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UAA worth $445.36 million more.

The stock decreased 0.43% or GBX 6.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1520. About 276,440 shares traded. The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 4.02 billion GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. It has a 205.41 P/E ratio. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, cyclones, crushers, high pressure grinding rolls, rubber, and other solutions; and provides slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, sand and aggregates, and oil sands markets.

Among 2 analysts covering Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Under Armour had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 14. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10.

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $11.13 billion. The firm offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It has a 1882.14 P/E ratio. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear.

Analysts await Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Under Armour, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.00% negative EPS growth.