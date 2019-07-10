Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Reaches $26.20 After 6.00% Down Move; Springowl Associates Trimmed By $840,000 Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Position

Springowl Associates Llc decreased Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) stake by 37.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)’s stock declined 17.20%. The Springowl Associates Llc holds 200,796 shares with $1.50M value, down from 320,796 last quarter. Extreme Networks Inc now has $775.47 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 159,917 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT

The stock of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 964,901 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has risen 15.84% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical UAA News: 29/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SAYS DATA SECURITY ISSUE HAS AFFECTED 150M USERS; 26/03/2018 – Under Armour Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR – ON MARCH 25, MYFITNESSPAL TEAM BECAME AWARE UNAUTHORIZED PARTY ACQUIRED DATA ASSOCIATED WITH MYFITNESSPAL USER ACCOUNTS IN LATE FEB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Under Armour stems North America sales decline; 01/05/2018 – Under Armour Sinks After Forecasting Wider-Than-Expected Loss; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 01/05/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS 14C TO 19C, EST. 17C; 01/05/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR REITERATES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Under Armour: Investigation Shows About 150M User Accounts Were Affected; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Under Armour announces data breach impacts 150 million users of MyFitnessPal appThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $11.05 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $24.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UAA worth $663.12 million less.

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $11.05 billion. The firm offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It has a 1871.43 P/E ratio. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear.

Among 2 analysts covering Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Under Armour had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 14 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 10.

Analysts await Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Under Armour, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.