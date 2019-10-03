Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Reaches $18.91 After 5.00% Down Move; Heritage Financial (HFWA) Shorts Raised By 1.78%

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) had an increase of 1.78% in short interest. HFWA’s SI was 2.46M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.78% from 2.42 million shares previously. With 125,600 avg volume, 20 days are for Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)’s short sellers to cover HFWA’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 4,620 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

The stock of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 542,485 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has risen 14.72% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical UAA News: 24/04/2018 – Faith Grant: Under Armour says data breach affected 150 million users U.S. sports apparel maker Under Armour; 29/03/2018 – Under Armour says data breach affected approximately 150 million MyFitnessPal accounts; 29/03/2018 – Under Armour Discloses MyFitnessPal Data Breach — MarketWatch; 26/05/2018 – Footwear News: Exclusive: The Rock Gets His Own Signature Sneaker From Under Armour; 23/04/2018 – Under Armour’s new sneaker technology is getting more attention than the Curry 4 (UAA); 29/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR – WORKING WITH LEADING DATA SECURITY FIRMS TO ASSIST IN ITS INVESTIGATION, AND ALSO COORDINATING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES; 20/04/2018 – Faith Grant: Sports Apparel maker Under Armour says data breach affected 150 million users U.S. sports apparel; 05/04/2018 – Forter: Cyberthieves hit Under Armour fitness app, affecting 150 million users; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 29/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR AFFECTED INFO INCLUDES HASHED PASSWORDSThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $8.14B company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $17.96 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UAA worth $407.20M less.

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $8.14 billion. The firm offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It has a 101.12 P/E ratio. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear.

Among 3 analysts covering Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Under Armour has $29 highest and $1700 lowest target. $22.25’s average target is 17.66% above currents $18.91 stock price. Under Armour had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, September 3. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Analysts await Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 24.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.25 per share. UAA’s profit will be $81.83 million for 24.88 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Under Armour, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -575.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Under Armour, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UAA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Worst Stocks Heading Into 2020 – Schaeffers Research” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Put Under Armour On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Won’t Under Armour Challenge Lululemon in the Athleisure Market? – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Under Armour: Hated Stock With Path To $50 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold Heritage Financial Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 22,538 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 14,247 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Deutsche Bank Ag owns 11,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0% or 199,801 shares. Washington National Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Stifel Corp has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Goldman Sachs Grp has 1.23M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability owns 16,759 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston owns 138,260 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 84,906 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 76,655 shares or 0% of the stock. 84,575 were accumulated by Martin And Incorporated Tn.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $951.19 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans focuses on real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions.

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Heritage Bank welcomes Steve Gahler as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Financial Names Jeffrey J. Deuel President and CEO and Appoints him to the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.