Under Armour Inc. (UAA) and Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Comparing side by side

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) and Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) compete with each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour Inc. 23 1.66 N/A 0.12 192.25 Hanesbrands Inc. 17 0.78 N/A 1.50 10.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Hanesbrands Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Under Armour Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Under Armour Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Under Armour Inc. and Hanesbrands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Hanesbrands Inc. 0.00% 60.7% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Under Armour Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.53. Competitively, Hanesbrands Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

Under Armour Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Hanesbrands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Under Armour Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hanesbrands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Under Armour Inc. and Hanesbrands Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hanesbrands Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 23.82% for Under Armour Inc. with average target price of $25. Hanesbrands Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 12.81% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Under Armour Inc. seems more appealing than Hanesbrands Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Under Armour Inc. and Hanesbrands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 95.7% respectively. 0.3% are Under Armour Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Under Armour Inc. -15.62% -8.27% 4.67% 10.28% 14.72% 30.56% Hanesbrands Inc. -2.84% -5.19% -11.3% 7.63% -26.7% 28.41%

For the past year Under Armour Inc. was more bullish than Hanesbrands Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Under Armour Inc. beats Hanesbrands Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include headwear, bags, and gloves; and digital fitness platform licenses and subscriptions, as well as digital advertising. Under Armour, Inc. primarily provides its products under the UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, ALLSEASONGEAR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, and I WILL, as well as ARMOURBITE, ARMOURSTORM, ARMOUR FLEECE, ARMOUR BRA, UA RECORD, UA HEALTHBOX, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, LÂ’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette, Gear for Sports, Bonds, Berlei, Shock Absorber, Abanderado, Rinbros, and Zorba brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 252 outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 460 retail and outlet stores internationally; and Websites under the Hanes, One Hanes Place, JMS/Just My Size, and Champion names. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.