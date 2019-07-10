Under Armour, Inc. (UA) Reaches $22.84 After 8.00% Down Move; Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Sentiment Is 1.1

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 74 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 67 sold and decreased equity positions in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 19.85 million shares, down from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Asbury Automotive Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

The stock of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 396,109 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 13.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $11.01B company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $21.01 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UA worth $880.64M less.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for 1.90 million shares. Eminence Capital Lp owns 383,598 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.33% invested in the company for 57,060 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,715 shares.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 16,686 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) has risen 13.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUE $857.1 MLN VS $832.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Asbury Park Press: Police are investigating skeletal remains found in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, according to; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT GOVERNANCE OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE DUE TO SCOTT THOMPSON’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – INTEND TO DISCUSS CONCERNS WITH OTHER SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 12/03/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 9.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 8.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.08 per share. ABG’s profit will be $43.85 million for 9.28 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.73% EPS growth.

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $11.01 billion. The firm offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It has a 1631.79 P/E ratio. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear.

Among 3 analysts covering Under Armour (NYSE:UA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Under Armour had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray maintained Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) rating on Monday, June 24. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $30 target.

