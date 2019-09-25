Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Shares Rose While Eagle Boston Investment Management Cut Holding by $1.22 Million; As Stifel Financial (SF) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Upped Its Stake

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 76,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 41,265 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $684,000, down from 117,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 629,216 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (SF) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 107,400 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, up from 97,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Stifel Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 192,396 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.67M for 11.14 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Axa has 318,602 shares. Botty Investors stated it has 0.12% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). First Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 534,956 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 12,283 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 160,023 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.02% or 744,487 shares. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership has 0.52% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1.79 million shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 103,437 shares. Da Davidson & reported 769,096 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ftb Incorporated has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% or 21,363 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 211,458 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SF shares while 82 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 58.28 million shares or 1.65% less from 59.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 32,742 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 181,147 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.08% or 453,511 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership has 510 shares. Moneta Grp Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 10,995 shares. 217,289 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 107,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 1.75 million shares. Smith Graham & Investment Advsr Lp has invested 0.65% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.04% or 31,435 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 639 were reported by Advisors Asset Inc. Gemmer Asset Lc invested in 0% or 112 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.08 million shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 23,900 shares to 138,198 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinentalexchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 33,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 796,030 shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).