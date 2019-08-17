Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Shares Rose While Capital World Investors Lowered Position; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $302,256 as Share Value Rose

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 71.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 4.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.46 million, down from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 1.10 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 8,064 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, down from 12,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Ser invested in 707,069 shares or 0.2% of the stock. North Star Investment Management accumulated 0.03% or 3,375 shares. Hexavest Inc has invested 1.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 11,146 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities reported 0.51% stake. Neuberger Berman Gru owns 5.02M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.28% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 133,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 4,365 are owned by Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd. Gideon Cap Advisors reported 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 137,912 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Churchill Mgmt Corporation accumulated 158,855 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.08% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 397,841 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Lc. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.68% or 14,616 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 15.25 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,037 shares to 14,437 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 2.20 million shares to 17.72 million shares, valued at $1.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 80,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.99 million for 10.04 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Umpqua Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Umpqua Bank Advances Human Digital Strategy With Launch of Innovative Go-Toâ„¢ Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 17, 2019 : LVS, CCI, KMI, TEAM, ETFC, URI, TMK, CCK, SLG, AA, SLM, UMPQ – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.