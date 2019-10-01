Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding by $2.07 Million as Market Value Rose; Rr Partners LP Has Increased Meritage Homes (MTH) Holding by $2.30 Million; Shares Rose

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 129,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 566,386 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, up from 437,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 293,668 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ)

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44 million, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.46. About 82,358 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 6,500 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $49.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 486,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,600 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Council has 219,455 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 6,057 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 8,658 shares. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 331,825 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 67,400 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 55,787 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,760 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group owns 11,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,096 were reported by Gam Holdings Ag. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 492,448 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp accumulated 7,688 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 16,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ronald Muhlenkamp’s Firm Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Red Hot Housing Stocks Sprinting to Decade Highs – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Meritage Homes July-August orders rise 24% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meritage Homes Receives 10 Prestigious Honors at the Annual Avid Awards for Highest Homebuyer Ratings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings: Priced For Recession With A 5.45% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on January 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ray Davis of Umpqua Bank and David Darnell of Bank of America join USAA board – San Antonio – San Antonio Business Journal” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.