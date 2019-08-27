Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Reaches $15.20 52-Week Low; Shorts at PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (PVLTF) Raised By 12.45%

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:PVLTF) had an increase of 12.45% in short interest. PVLTF’s SI was 8.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.45% from 7.77 million shares previously. It closed at $0.04 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.59 target or 4.00% below today’s $15.20 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.35 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $14.59 price target is reached, the company will be worth $134.08 million less. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 484,427 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 227,566 are held by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Geode Cap Mgmt Llc holds 2.42 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 88,821 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc, New York-based fund reported 10,717 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 359,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). First Citizens Comml Bank Tru Company accumulated 21,644 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Heartland stated it has 592,501 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Skyline Asset Mngmt L P holds 1.64% or 584,287 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Teton Inc owns 0.05% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 32,486 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 22,962 shares.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 9.44 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $86.01 million for 9.74 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.