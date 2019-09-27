Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Position Lifted by Snow Capital Management Lp; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Cheviot Value Management Has Lowered by $355,997 Its Holding

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 12.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 129,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 566,386 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, up from 437,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 775,489 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 104,835 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 65,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,235 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 10,015 were accumulated by Petrus Trust Lta. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company has 1.25 million shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 8,600 shares. 15,100 are owned by White Pine Ltd Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 56,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 251,757 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd reported 72,990 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 530 shares. Swiss Bank holds 409,925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.05% or 192,479 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management reported 0% stake.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,216 shares to 195,778 shares, valued at $41.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

