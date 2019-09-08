Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Position Lifted by Marshall Wace Llp; Columbus Circle Investors Stake in Spirit Airls (SAVE) Has Lifted by $2.51 Million as Stock Declined

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 78,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 573,667 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 48,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 668,385 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33 million, up from 620,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 684,941 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:UMPQ – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Umpqua Holdings Promotes Frank Namdar to Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings: Priced For Recession With A 5.45% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) by 199,578 shares to 27,484 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 27,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,754 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Gp Inc owns 73,780 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Northern Trust owns 3.17 million shares. American Intl Gru Inc stated it has 439,501 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 2.07 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 8,950 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 68,284 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 2.01M shares. 818,319 are owned by Ejf Capital Lc. Utah Retirement Sys has 41,397 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2.75 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 5,263 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc holds 550,018 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 110 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 31,100 shares in its portfolio. Olstein LP accumulated 21,100 shares or 0.18% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 120,125 shares. Creative Planning has 137,369 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Keybank National Association Oh reported 5,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited invested in 7,430 shares. Dupont Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 8,235 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 732,235 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle has 668,385 shares. Element Capital Mgmt owns 7,184 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.13% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Petrus Trust Lta has 4,664 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 52,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 248,459 shares to 169,052 shares, valued at $21.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 36,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,293 shares, and cut its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.