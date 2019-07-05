Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) EPS Estimated At $0.39; Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Ashmore Group PLC had 27 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. On Monday, February 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, February 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by Peel Hunt. Shore Capital maintained the shares of ASHM in report on Tuesday, January 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Berenberg. Berenberg downgraded the shares of ASHM in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Hold” rating. Berenberg maintained Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) on Thursday, April 18 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 413 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. See Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) latest ratings:

05/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 505.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 505.00 Unchanged

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 540.00 Initiates Starts

14/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 430.00 New Target: GBX 505.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 425.00 New Target: GBX 465.00 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 440.00 New Target: GBX 506.00 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 425.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Unchanged

16/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 470.00 New Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 375.00 New Target: GBX 400.00 Maintain

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $167,414 activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider FARNSWORTH RON L sold $167,414.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield invested in 0.01% or 5,489 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management holds 570,343 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 12,329 shares. The California-based Investors has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Merriman Wealth Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 15,881 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Miller Howard Invests Inc Ny reported 1.09 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 8,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 163,438 shares. Stieven Cap Ltd Partnership has 381,800 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,197 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 158,230 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp has 47,473 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 0.02% or 44,031 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

The stock decreased 0.05% or GBX 0.25 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 524.75. About 67,346 shares traded. Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.