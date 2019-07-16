Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Analysts See $0.39 EPS; Carriage Services Has 1.23 Sentiment

Carriage Services Inc (CSV) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 48 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 39 cut down and sold their stock positions in Carriage Services Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 13.14 million shares, up from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Carriage Services Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 24 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report $0.39 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.71% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. UMPQ’s profit would be $85.99M giving it 10.67 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s analysts see 14.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 1.22 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity. $167,414 worth of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares were sold by FARNSWORTH RON L.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Umpqua Holdings and First Industrial Realty Trust – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 31,632 shares. Petrus Trust Communication Lta holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 23,294 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 1,309 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Lpl Ltd Liability Company holds 18,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 15,131 are held by Stifel. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 76 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Signaturefd accumulated 732 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 5,263 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 2,225 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 11.8 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 45,251 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) has declined 23.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 23/04/2018 – Pumpkin Carriage Drives Japan Bank From Star Status to `Pariah’; 03/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Agreements to Exchange Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2; 08/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Closing of Exchange of Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2; 10/04/2018 – Chmn Payne Gifts 301 Of Carriage Services Inc; 23/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Carriage Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Agreements to Exchange Approximately $115 M of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 for Common Stk and Cash; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING, CO EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A NEW $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The company has market cap of $339.85 million. It operates through two divisions, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. It has a 39.22 P/E ratio. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, consultation, and transportation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and services.

Analysts await Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CSV’s profit will be $5.82M for 14.59 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Carriage Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inseego Corp. (INSG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carriage Services Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CSV – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Carriage Services Announces 2018 Preliminary Results and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digi International Inc. (DGII) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15,006 activity.