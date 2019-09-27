Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Inchcape PLC (LON:INCH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Inchcape PLC has GBX 845 highest and GBX 620 lowest target. GBX 708.33’s average target is 10.94% above currents GBX 638.5 stock price. Inchcape PLC had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) has “Add” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Numis Securities. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 26. See Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 627.00 New Target: GBX 620.00 Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 803.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 750.00 New Target: GBX 660.00 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 803.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 845.00 Initiates Starts

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.32% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. UMPQ’s profit would be $83.67M giving it 11.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s analysts see -25.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 1.29M shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 10.47 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 516 shares. Quantitative Invest Management accumulated 69,967 shares. Brookstone Cap Management owns 160,403 shares. Utah Retirement reported 41,561 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 826,276 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 0.04% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Amp Cap Invsts holds 0% or 14,300 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 4.01 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Arizona State Retirement reported 160,023 shares stake. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Bancorporation Of America De reported 0% stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 491,896 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 31,235 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Naples Glob Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 47,405 shares.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings: Priced For Recession With A 5.45% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Umpqua Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company has market cap of 2.60 billion GBP. The firm sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It has a 49.5 P/E ratio. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance services and products.

More notable recent Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Inchcape plcâ€™s (LON:INCH) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Inchcape plc’s (LON:INCH) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Inchcape plc’s (LON:INCH) Upcoming 1.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) were released by: Reviewjournal.com and their article: “3 questions as UNLV menâ€™s basketball begins practices – Las Vegas Review-Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.