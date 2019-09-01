Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Contrasting side by side

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua Holdings Corporation 17 2.91 N/A 1.43 12.18 Heritage Financial Corporation 30 4.16 N/A 1.62 17.58

Table 1 demonstrates Umpqua Holdings Corporation and Heritage Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Heritage Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Umpqua Holdings Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Heritage Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 1.2% Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Competitively, Heritage Financial Corporation’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Umpqua Holdings Corporation and Heritage Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Heritage Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 37.51% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Umpqua Holdings Corporation and Heritage Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 83% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Heritage Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81% Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04%

For the past year Umpqua Holdings Corporation had bullish trend while Heritage Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Heritage Financial Corporation beats Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.