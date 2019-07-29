Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) and Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Comparison side by side

Since Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua Holdings Corporation 17 3.21 N/A 1.41 11.76 Civista Bancshares Inc. 21 3.47 N/A 0.94 23.95

Table 1 demonstrates Umpqua Holdings Corporation and Civista Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Civista Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Umpqua Holdings Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Civista Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.11 beta means Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Civista Bancshares Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.3% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares and 50.9% of Civista Bancshares Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Civista Bancshares Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Umpqua Holdings Corporation -3.49% -6.11% -6.9% -15.91% -30% 4.34% Civista Bancshares Inc. -1.1% 3.6% 16.57% 7.11% -3.86% 28.82%

For the past year Umpqua Holdings Corporation was less bullish than Civista Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Civista Bancshares Inc. beats Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It has branches in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Castalia, Port Clinton, New Washington, Shelby, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, Dayton, and Quincy communities of Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.