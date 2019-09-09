Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Valuation Rose While Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; As Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose, Gateway Investment Advisers Upped Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 210,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 295,864 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 506,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 573,667 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 24,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 94,288 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 69,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) CEO Cort O’Haver on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encouraging, If Choppy, Progress At Umpqua – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings: Priced For Recession With A 5.45% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 115,547 shares to 384,662 shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Byline Bancorp Inc by 66,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.67 million for 10.40 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

