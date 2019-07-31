Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stock Value Declined While Strs Ohio Has Cut Its Holding; Vertex One Asset Management Has Lowered Unisys (UIS) Position as Share Price Declined

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 23,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 188,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 1.61 million shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.92M market cap company. The stock increased 17.76% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 4.97M shares traded or 635.66% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys InteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, Use; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Cuts Unisys To ‘B-‘ On Higher Leverage; Weak Op Results; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q EPS 62c; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 24/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Net $40.6M; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 25,381 shares to 44,145 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Management Limited Company has 19,661 shares. 2,225 are owned by Mufg Americas. American Int Grp Incorporated invested in 439,501 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd stated it has 59,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hartford Fin Mngmt owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Limited Liability Corp has 1.61% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 818,319 shares. S R Schill Assocs reported 20,253 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 550,018 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 31,632 shares. Amer Century has 161,859 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc stated it has 22,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Company has 371,741 shares. 4,401 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. The New York-based Teton has invested 0.05% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ww Invsts has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Umpqua Bank Named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings Promotes Frank Namdar to Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Huawei Has Become the ‘Elephant in the Room’ with U.S.-China Trade War, Says Wendy Cutler – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $86.00M for 11.22 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35,600 shares to 64,600 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 57,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.