Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stock Value Declined While Hamlin Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $8.97 Million; As Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Share Value Rose, Jacobs Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $955,800

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.02. About 590,344 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 40.37% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 939,665 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 9,308 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 185,331 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Hennessy Incorporated reported 50,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 273,741 shares. Vanguard has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Oppenheimer And Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 79,892 are held by Hodges Capital Mngmt. Eagle Boston Invest Management holds 0.67% or 28,049 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 65,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset has invested 0.67% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 14,828 shares. Jcsd Cap Lc invested in 1,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 17,678 shares to 523,278 shares, valued at $21.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 13,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 9.42% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.38 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $76.27M for 10.10 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.63% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 79,734 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $95.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 26,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,207 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity.