Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stake Maintained by Ejf Capital Llc; General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Strategic Advisors Decreased Stake

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 3342.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 794,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 818,319 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, up from 23,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 932,467 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 73.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 11,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 15,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 3.55M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 133,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 16,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,221 shares, and cut its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 1.08M shares. Hartford Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Eagle Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 149,620 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 8.00M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 707,532 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 2.14M shares. Gideon Advisors Inc accumulated 11,249 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 85,804 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.05% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 31,016 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 15,881 shares. United Service Automobile Association invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:UMPQ – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encouraging, If Choppy, Progress At Umpqua – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Bank Advances Human Digital Strategy With Launch of Innovative Go-Toâ„¢ Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt invested in 0.69% or 26,810 shares. Bb&T Lc has 0.15% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stonebridge Advsr Ltd accumulated 12,695 shares. Burney reported 4,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 27,766 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset Management stated it has 1.44% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Greenwood Associate Ltd Llc holds 9,305 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 38,799 shares. Patten Grp reported 6,820 shares. Bragg Finance Advsr holds 0.24% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 36,123 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 499 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 5,221 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 59,792 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0.03% or 7,731 shares.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG) by 19,800 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $458.47 million for 17.64 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.