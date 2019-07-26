Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Decreased Stake as Share Price Declined; As Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Shares Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Increased Holding

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 210,882 shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – UPON APPROVAL, PRODUCT WILL BE COMMERCIALISED BY PROMIUS PHARMA; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS GETS EIR FROM US FDA FOR API CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES -PERFORMANCE IN QTR MAINLY ON ACCOUNT OF CONTINUING HEADWINDS IN U.S. MARKETS, TEMPORARY DROP IN SALES IN RUSSIA; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 210,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 295,864 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 506,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 1.63 million shares traded or 13.68% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Encore Dermatology Inc. Acquires SERNIVO®, TRIANEX® and PROMISEB® – Business Wire” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) To Present At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces First-to-market Launch of Carboprost Tromethamine Injection USP, 250 mcg/mL (1mL) Single-dose Vial in the U.S. Market – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dr. Reddy’s launches Daptomycin for Injection in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dr. Reddyâ€™s closes deal with Upsher-Smith Lab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 45,434 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 28,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). New York State Teachers Retirement has 291,838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Kennedy Cap accumulated 455,958 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership reported 936,460 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability stated it has 1.25 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co owns 2.42 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 6.59M shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ameritas Investment Prns has 65,112 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 2.01 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Umpqua Holdings and First Industrial Realty Trust – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:UMPQ – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Kony Acquires Innovation Subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Umpqua Bank Advances Human Digital Strategy With Launch of Innovative Go-Toâ„¢ Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on January 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 28, 2018.