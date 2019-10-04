Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.21 Million; Biltmore Wealth Management Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $382,602

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 50.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 388,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 382,123 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34M, down from 770,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 875,225 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $372.07. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 18/05/2018 – Passenger plane with at least 104 on board crashes in Cuba -state media; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc holds 1,193 shares. First Trust Lp reported 1.08 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 43,011 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Tcw Grp stated it has 171,694 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 496,621 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 22.74M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 12,221 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 1.16 million shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Eagle Boston has invested 0.78% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 1.07 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 296,573 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 521,097 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 62,655 shares to 913,566 shares, valued at $24.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 19,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Spok Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.64M for 10.38 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa reported 73,628 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 1,341 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 26,200 shares. Finemark Bankshares & Tru holds 44,513 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 30,830 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 838 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 94,563 shares. 10,146 were accumulated by Hutchinson Capital Ca. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Co owns 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,155 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 0.06% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Assoc stated it has 22,645 shares. 5,024 are owned by First Foundation Advsr. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc holds 400 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc reported 36,252 shares.