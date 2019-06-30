Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Shareholder Cambiar Investors Decreased Stake; Riverhead Capital Management Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 278,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 178,048 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 456,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 1.51 million shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 23,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,077 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04 million, down from 157,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $145.63. About 1.14 million shares traded or 68.67% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Shell Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Trust Communications Of Vermont invested in 46 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies has 6,456 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 194 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 586 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 2,553 shares. Regions Finance Corporation accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of New York Mellon has 0.05% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 170 shares. Assetmark stated it has 1,292 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp stated it has 233,403 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Fil Limited has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Castleark Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 6,380 shares. 20,732 were reported by International.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 4,965 shares to 282,211 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 20,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 EPS, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $121.77 million for 17.85 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. $112,449 worth of stock was sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1. Shares for $109,998 were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN. $595,600 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Locoh-Donou Francois. 150 shares valued at $25,013 were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 1,136 shares valued at $182,707 was sold by Kearny Ryan C.. 2,799 shares were sold by Rogers Scot Frazier, worth $450,080.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F5 Networks -4.3% with profit guidance light – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Grab Some Cybersecurity Exposure With This Diver Tech ETF – ETF Trends” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RYAM, TWTR, FFIV – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “F5 Completes Acquisition of NGINX – Business Wire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, FFIV, AAL – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 2.14M shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 2.14M shares. 12,814 were reported by Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corp. Arizona State Retirement has 158,230 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.06% or 163,438 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). American Century Companies reported 161,859 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 1.08M shares. 455,958 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap Management Inc. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated stated it has 691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 6.59M shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt owns 31,016 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 404 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 1.43 million were reported by Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Umpqua Bank Announces Tom Farrell to Lead Homebuilder Finance Group – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Umpqua Holdings and First Industrial Realty Trust – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation Names Drew Anderson Director Of Investor Relations – PRNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 33,572 shares to 139,243 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Inc by 3,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.99M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.