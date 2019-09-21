Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position Maintained by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc; Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $752,840

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 23,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.30 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 1.30 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 12,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 50,265 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 63,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 395,459 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 510,011 shares. Paradice Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.50M shares. Oakworth Capital owns 27 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 395,294 shares. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 25,000 shares. Centurylink Invest Management Company reported 21,811 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 8,522 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 6.33M shares. 909,842 are owned by Nwq Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com. 470,803 are held by Martingale Asset L P. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 46,595 shares.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AXIS Re Welcomes Jason Busti as President of North America – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AXIS Names Tony Jordan as Group Chief Actuary – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AXIS Capital Appoints Lizabeth Zlatkus to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $851.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 22,840 shares to 545,710 shares, valued at $21.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $69.08M for 19.98 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc holds 22,962 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of, a Australia-based fund reported 34,600 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.08% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 7.31 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 9.30 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 534,956 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 337 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co reported 332,479 shares. Hamlin Mngmt reported 2.82M shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Stieven Capital LP reported 449,874 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 462,295 shares stake.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 97,624 shares to 800,999 shares, valued at $443.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 182,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.18M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Umpqua Bank Names KÃ¤the Anchel EVP, Head of Innovation – GlobeNewswire” on October 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Umpqua Bank Named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.