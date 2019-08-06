Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding Maintained by Hamlin Capital Management Llc; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Decreased by $772,740 Its Stake

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 456,446 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 64,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 5.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 359,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 5,263 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 59,150 shares. Bokf Na holds 163,438 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 2.07M shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bankshares holds 0.02% or 19,974 shares in its portfolio. Botty Investors Limited Liability Company reported 23,215 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru owns 5,489 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 85,804 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 533,404 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 11,760 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Cooke Bieler Lp invested in 1.43M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Shelton Mngmt reported 284 shares stake. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 93,503 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $76.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 26,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,207 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 474,312 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trust Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 22,035 shares. Washington Tru National Bank holds 0.08% or 9,227 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 51,275 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 24,975 shares. Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 3,419 shares. Jones Lllp holds 13,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B has 2.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 52,957 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Seabridge Investment Ltd Company stated it has 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Ltd owns 147,594 shares. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 121,823 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 7.86 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,391 shares to 11,178 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).