Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding Has Upped by Ejf Capital Llc; Arvest Trust Company Has Lifted Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $1.45 Million

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 21,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 295,210 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70M, up from 273,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 5.39M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 3342.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 794,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 818,319 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, up from 23,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 1.17M shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Communication invested in 0.13% or 111,159 shares. Cls reported 4,084 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management invested in 55,057 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Limited has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 927,428 shares. First Merchants accumulated 19,226 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co reported 4,417 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,107 shares. Park National Corporation Oh has 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 33,147 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested in 3,120 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Roundview has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 4,042 shares. Lourd Cap Llc has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nomura Asset accumulated 0.23% or 345,882 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 39,664 shares.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 14,872 shares to 2,072 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,549 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24,575 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $38.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 29,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.