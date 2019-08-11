Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Position; State Street (STT) Holding Maintained by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 17,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 41,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 2.36 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Net Interest Income $658 Million; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 96,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 381,800 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 1.17M shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,004 shares to 83,088 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,959 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $170,365 activity.

