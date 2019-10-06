Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Boosted Position; Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 68,577 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 89,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 15,461 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX)

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 68,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 449,874 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 381,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.87. About 887,690 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31,800 shares to 528,700 shares, valued at $15.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 38,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 56,379 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 33,819 shares. Assetmark invested in 1,258 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 67,943 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 1.92M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). S R Schill And Assoc has invested 0.21% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 286,786 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 117,522 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 8,600 shares. Virtu Financial Lc owns 31,168 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.01% or 634 shares. 323,320 are held by Sei Investments Commerce.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.86 million shares or 0.93% less from 6.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 12,974 shares in its portfolio. 13,042 are held by Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc. Sg Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 17,360 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Limited invested in 0.28% or 278,670 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & Co has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). 10,200 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Parametric Assocs owns 9,003 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Federated Investors Pa owns 469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 32,849 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 14,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornercap Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 41,200 shares.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09M for 16.51 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $182.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9,527 shares to 30,543 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 23,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Perceptron Inc (NASDAQ:PRCP).