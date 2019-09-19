Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Boosted Holding by $1.09 Million as Shares Rose; Skytop Capital Management Lowered Position in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by $800,204 as Market Valuation Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 174,471 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.92. About 397,814 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 68,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 449,874 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 381,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.40 million shares traded or 4.00% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 85,980 shares to 523,320 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 188,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,321 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 237,858 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 3.34M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Guggenheim Cap Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 886,732 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 70,958 are owned by Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us. Aperio Grp Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 223,012 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fin Mgmt accumulated 700 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 462,295 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital stated it has 14,183 shares. First Citizens Bank Trust Co owns 0.04% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 21,644 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 63,005 shares.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71 million for 140.93 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

