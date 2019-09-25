Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holder Heartland Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Glynn Capital Management Increased Holding

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 23,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.17M, up from 23,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 14/04/2018 – Google’s new Nest Hello doorbell competes with products from Amazon’s Ring and August; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 50,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 541,941 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99M, down from 592,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 1.05 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 102,832 shares to 244,551 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 18,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation Appoints Anddria Clack-Rogers Varnado to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) CEO Cort O’Haver on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Bank Advances Human Digital Strategy With Launch of Innovative Go-Toâ„¢ Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.67 million for 10.82 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.