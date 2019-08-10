Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Increased Stake; Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Holder Iridian Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $55.70 Million as Share Price Rose

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 1.17 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.16 million, down from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 487,829 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 81,120 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $161.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 361,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 79,734 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $95.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 706,240 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).