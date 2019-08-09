Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holder Fsi Group Has Trimmed Its Holding; River Road Asset Management Raised Position in Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) by $3.87 Million as Valuation Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc (MSM) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 47,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 674,053 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75 million, up from 626,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 375,061 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 132,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 18,283 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 150,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 856,458 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $86.00M for 10.53 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 2.07M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity, New Jersey-based fund reported 116,777 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 14,111 shares. Da Davidson And has 713,679 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1,212 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 84,081 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability owns 1.25M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 43,991 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 187,649 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 273,527 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Smithfield Trust Communication invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Hap Trading Limited Company reported 0.04% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 48,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 76,451 shares.

