Umpqua Hldgs Com (UMPQ) Market Value Declined While Miller Howard Investments Has Raised Its Stake; As Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Valuation Were Volatile, Canyon Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake by $69.95 Million

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com (UMPQ) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 170,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03M, up from 922,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 1.08M shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 699.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 6.99 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 19/04/2018 – Rowan Provides Fleet Status Report Update; 30/04/2018 – Rowan Cos Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M; 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rowan Cos Plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDC); 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 6,707 shares to 280,735 shares, valued at $84.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 81,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Select Divid Etf (DVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 2.07M shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Naples Glob Ltd Co has 43,005 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Etrade Cap Limited Liability invested in 49,157 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank Trust has invested 0.04% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ameriprise Financial holds 1.06 million shares. Goelzer Invest Management accumulated 283,741 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested in 19,974 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hartford Mngmt reported 700 shares. Aperio Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Chicago Equity Ptnrs holds 94,710 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 195,046 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $167,414 activity.

