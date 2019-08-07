UMH Properties (UMH) to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019; Voloridge Investment Management Raised W & T Offshore (WTI) Position

UMH Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:UMH) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. UMH Properties Inc’s current price of $12.76 translates into 1.41% yield. UMH Properties Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 94,236 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) stake by 191.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 73,773 shares as W & T Offshore Inc (WTI)’s stock declined 25.66%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 112,373 shares with $775,000 value, up from 38,600 last quarter. W & T Offshore Inc now has $593.52M valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 2.03M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Bid $31.1M Cash for All of Cobalt International Energy’s Interest in Heidelberg Field; 24/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR PROPOSED OFFERING UP TO $500M SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Announces Gulf of Mexico Joint Exploration and Development Program with Investor Group; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Chairman/CEO Tracy Krohn Will Inves; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP 14 DRILLING PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composition of Matter for WT-1 Peptides; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Impact Limited Liability holds 266,621 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 1.29 million were reported by Fuller And Thaler Asset Management. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Morgan Stanley holds 255,843 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 57,500 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 16,320 shares. 596,400 were accumulated by Spark Investment Mgmt Llc. Foundry Ltd reported 1.33 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt holds 0% or 29,905 shares in its portfolio. Principal Group Inc invested in 0% or 67,881 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 28,257 shares. Columbia Pacific Advisors Lc reported 8.4% stake. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). 18,572 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $65,070 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was bought by Stanley B Frank on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, July 10 KROHN TRACY W bought $69,750 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 15,000 shares. Ghauri Shahid also bought $24,600 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Tuesday, August 6. On Tuesday, May 7 KATZ STUART B bought $51,000 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $30,380 were bought by BOULET VIRGINIA.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) stake by 4,008 shares to 15,532 valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 46,456 shares and now owns 12,313 shares. Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) was reduced too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $210,997 activity. MITCHELL JAMES E also bought $200,005 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares. 83 shares valued at $996 were bought by QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR on Monday, July 15. $9,996 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was bought by HIRSCH MATTHEW I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold UMH Properties, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Victory Cap Management Inc reported 0% stake. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 127,701 shares. Fmr Limited Com invested in 1.56M shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 23,778 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.01% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Invesco holds 50,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com reported 6,547 shares. Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 70,030 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company L P owns 2,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 65,830 shares stake.