UMH Properties (UMH) to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019; Oxford Industries (OXM) SI Decreased By 2.46%

UMH Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:UMH) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. UMH Properties Inc’s current price of $12.45 translates into 1.45% yield. UMH Properties Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 107,859 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 5.18% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) had a decrease of 2.46% in short interest. OXM’s SI was 1.31M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.46% from 1.34M shares previously. With 108,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)’s short sellers to cover OXM’s short positions. The SI to Oxford Industries Inc’s float is 7.94%. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 210,058 shares traded or 3.94% up from the average. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 5.69% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.28 TO $4.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 08/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOOSTS DIV TO $0.34/SHARE FROM $0.29; EST. $0.29; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 EPS $4.28-EPS $4.48; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 107 manufactured home communities containing approximately 19,400 developed homesites. The company has market cap of $491.91 million. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. It currently has negative earnings.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $210,001 activity. $9,996 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares were bought by HIRSCH MATTHEW I. MITCHELL JAMES E bought $200,005 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold UMH Properties, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 23,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group reported 0% stake. Raymond James & Assoc reported 50,980 shares stake. D E Shaw Inc stated it has 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 23,751 shares stake. 37,512 are owned by Aperio Grp Ltd Com. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 32,895 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 700 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.05% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 236,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.06% or 1.57M shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd reported 1.15 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment invested in 0% or 193,942 shares.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 17.76 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Oxford Industries, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 15.55 million shares or 0.95% less from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westwood has 0.44% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Qs Lc invested in 0% or 5,671 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 8,623 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 3,509 shares. Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 115 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Company owns 8,195 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 220,727 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 14 shares. 6,000 are held by Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 26,154 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 2.50 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 92,577 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein L P reported 20,358 shares stake. Citigroup has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Public Sector Pension Board reported 15,603 shares stake.