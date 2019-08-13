UMH Properties (UMH) to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Cut By $677,304 Its Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Position

UMH Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:UMH) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. UMH Properties Inc’s current price of $12.39 translates into 1.45% yield. UMH Properties Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 294,971 shares traded or 80.68% up from the average. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) stake by 9.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM)’s stock declined 0.13%. The First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 85,740 shares with $6.21 million value, down from 95,147 last quarter. Federal Agric Mtg Corp now has $800.88 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 36,409 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM)

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,331 activity. $348,331 worth of stock was bought by NORDHOLM BRADFORD T on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $210,997 activity. On Monday, June 17 the insider HIRSCH MATTHEW I bought $9,996. QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR also bought $996 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares. 15,385 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares with value of $200,005 were bought by MITCHELL JAMES E.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 107 manufactured home communities containing approximately 19,400 developed homesites. The company has market cap of $489.54 million. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. It currently has negative earnings.