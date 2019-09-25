Umh Properties (UMH) Market Valuation Declined While Montag A & Associates Cut Holding by $318,900; As Catalent (Put) (CTLT) Share Value Rose, Walleye Trading Has Raised by $513,000 Its Stake

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Umh Properties Inc (UMH) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 26,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% . The institutional investor held 578,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17 million, down from 604,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Umh Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $565.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 34,102 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (Put) (CTLT) by 148.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 15,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $862,000, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 425,780 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold CTLT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 146.59 million shares or 3.65% more from 141.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 61,829 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.01% stake. Advsr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Thematic Limited Liability reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 72,792 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 202,284 shares. Shelton Capital holds 9,318 shares. Amp Capital holds 0.01% or 42,314 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma owns 0% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 19,780 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 682 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability stated it has 18,328 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 97,758 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,797 shares. Sirios Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.1% or 28,728 shares.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,280 activity.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (Call) (NYSE:GD) by 13,600 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Put) by 23,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (Call) (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold UMH shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 1.05% less from 23.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects reported 0% stake. 5,700 are held by Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated. Pecaut And invested 0.56% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 36,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Intll reported 22,275 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 29,344 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.30M shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Moreover, Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America has 0.02% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 12,345 shares. Bard Assocs holds 0.33% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 52,725 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0% or 207,375 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP reported 0.01% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0.32% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Analysts await UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UMH’s profit will be $7.28 million for 19.42 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by UMH Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.