Umh Properties (UMH) Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Upped Its Position by $1.76 Million; Dillards (DDS) Shareholder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 548.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 29,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The institutional investor held 34,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 5,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $62.45. About 892,904 shares traded or 50.25% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Umh Properties Inc (UMH) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 147,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Umh Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 92,215 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold DDS shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 6.66% more from 15.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 57 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt. Hsbc Public Limited Com has 16,853 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 23,179 shares. State Street Corporation owns 544,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,940 are held by Services Automobile Association. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 7,491 shares. Captrust Finance has 580 shares. 6,525 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Limited Liability. Tyvor Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Cap Intll Invsts reported 1.70 million shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Grace White New York has invested 0.56% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company, New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,156 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 98,913 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $39.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,494 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $45,999 activity. HIRSCH MATTHEW I had bought 1,207 shares worth $15,003 on Wednesday, August 21. Mitchell William Edward had bought 258 shares worth $2,999.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold UMH shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 1.05% less from 23.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 83,464 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 19,339 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Architects owns 855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose And Com Lc reported 101,700 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 32,400 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 3.58M shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% or 72,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 157,568 shares stake. Prudential Inc reported 13,375 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 29,344 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 456,000 shares.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 501,362 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $21.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 8,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,205 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).