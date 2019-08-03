UMH Properties Inc. (UMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.85 N/A -0.62 0.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

UMH Properties Inc. has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s beta is 2.68 which is 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for UMH Properties Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

UMH Properties Inc. has an average price target of $19.5, and a 49.31% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UMH Properties Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.4% and 0.3%. Insiders held 8.9% of UMH Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89%

For the past year UMH Properties Inc. had bullish trend while Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors UMH Properties Inc. beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.