UMH Properties Inc. (UMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Since UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.74 N/A -0.62 0.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 152 11.29 N/A 5.58 28.18

In table 1 we can see UMH Properties Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of UMH Properties Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7% PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 7.4%

Volatility & Risk

UMH Properties Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.74. PS Business Parks Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.54 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for UMH Properties Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

UMH Properties Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.79% and an $19.5 consensus price target. PS Business Parks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $133 consensus price target and a -22.68% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, UMH Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than PS Business Parks Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UMH Properties Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.4% and 73.9%. Insiders owned 11.4% of UMH Properties Inc. shares. Comparatively, PS Business Parks Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. -0.38% -4.08% -5.93% -0.6% -5.18% 11.23% PS Business Parks Inc. 2.2% 4.56% 7.48% 14.66% 33.61% 20.09%

For the past year UMH Properties Inc. has weaker performance than PS Business Parks Inc.

Summary

PS Business Parks Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.