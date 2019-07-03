UMH Properties Inc. (UMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

We will be comparing the differences between UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.67 N/A -0.62 0.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 25 25.93 N/A 1.00 26.36

Table 1 highlights UMH Properties Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of UMH Properties Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

UMH Properties Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Competitively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

UMH Properties Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 56.75% for UMH Properties Inc. with average target price of $19.5. Competitively the average target price of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is $27.5, which is potential -2.14% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that UMH Properties Inc. seems more appealing than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UMH Properties Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.4% and 72.9%. About 11.4% of UMH Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. -0.38% -4.08% -5.93% -0.6% -5.18% 11.23% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.61% 0.92% 13.96% 14.51% 38.23% 38.37%

For the past year UMH Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.