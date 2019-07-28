UMH Properties Inc. (UMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.82 N/A -0.62 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.07 N/A 0.03 680.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UMH Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

UMH Properties Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.74. In other hand, Gladstone Commercial Corporation has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for UMH Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

UMH Properties Inc. has a 50.35% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.4% of UMH Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.4% of UMH Properties Inc. shares. Competitively, Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. -0.38% -4.08% -5.93% -0.6% -5.18% 11.23% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.21% 3.97% 6.72% 12.22% 20.89% 21.43%

For the past year UMH Properties Inc. was less bullish than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats UMH Properties Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.