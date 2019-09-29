UMH Properties Inc. (UMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

This is a contrast between UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 -28.00 35.90M -0.62 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 2.16 201.85M 1.56 24.16

In table 1 we can see UMH Properties Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has UMH Properties Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 273,003,802.28% -15.1% -2.7% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 525,514,189.01% 14.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.63 beta means UMH Properties Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.56 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.4% of UMH Properties Inc. shares and 92.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.9% of UMH Properties Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year UMH Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.