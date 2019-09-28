UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Diversified businesses, UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 -28.00 35.90M -0.62 0.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 0.00 1.05M 20.12 1.26

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 274,045,801.53% -15.1% -2.7% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 3,654,716.32% 62.2% 15.6%

Volatility and Risk

UMH Properties Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Competitively, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UMH Properties Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.4% and 2.7%. About 8.9% of UMH Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56%

For the past year UMH Properties Inc. has 11.06% stronger performance while Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has -10.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.