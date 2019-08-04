UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Comparing side by side

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.85 N/A -0.62 0.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.22 N/A 2.32 9.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for UMH Properties Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of UMH Properties Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.63 beta means UMH Properties Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

UMH Properties Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80

UMH Properties Inc. has an average target price of $19.5, and a 49.31% upside potential. Competitively PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average target price of $22.2, with potential upside of 1.19%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that UMH Properties Inc. seems more appealing than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.4% of UMH Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.9% of UMH Properties Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31%

For the past year UMH Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.