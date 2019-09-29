UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 -28.00 35.90M -0.62 0.00 J.W. Mays Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 0.34 104.35

Table 1 highlights UMH Properties Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us UMH Properties Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 273,003,802.28% -15.1% -2.7% J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1%

Volatility and Risk

UMH Properties Inc.’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, J.W. Mays Inc.’s beta is -0.14 which is 114.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both UMH Properties Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.4% and 4% respectively. 8.9% are UMH Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06% J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43%

For the past year UMH Properties Inc. has 11.06% stronger performance while J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors J.W. Mays Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.