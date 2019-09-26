UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Comparison side by side

Since UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 4.04 N/A -0.62 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.71 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UMH Properties Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

UMH Properties Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clipper Realty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 48.70% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.4% of UMH Properties Inc. shares and 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares. About 8.9% of UMH Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year UMH Properties Inc. has 11.06% stronger performance while Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Clipper Realty Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.