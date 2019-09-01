UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) Comparison side by side

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.73 N/A -0.62 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.03 N/A -1.78 0.00

Demonstrates UMH Properties Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for UMH Properties Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UMH Properties Inc.’s average price target is $19.5, while its potential upside is 51.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both UMH Properties Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.9% of UMH Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

UMH Properties Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.