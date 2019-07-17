UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Comparison side by side

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.67 N/A -0.62 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.15 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for UMH Properties Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for UMH Properties Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UMH Properties Inc.’s upside potential is 56.63% at a $19.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UMH Properties Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.4% and 15.2% respectively. UMH Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMH Properties Inc. -0.38% -4.08% -5.93% -0.6% -5.18% 11.23% American Finance Trust Inc. 13.74% 12.38% -0.35% -11.96% 0% -15.47%

For the past year UMH Properties Inc. had bullish trend while American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

American Finance Trust Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.